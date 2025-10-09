E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Man held in Shangla for ‘assaulting’ daughter

A Correspondent Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:18am

SHANGLA: Police said that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by her father last night in Bisham area of Shangla district.

The girl reached Bisham police station to lodge her complaint on Wednesday. Police said that an FIR was registered and the man was arrested.

The girl told police that her mother was divorced by her father, who married another woman from Swat nine years ago. “I live with my two stepbrothers and father in a rented house. One of brother is paralysed,” she said.

She said that she her brother had gone to Rawalpindi for work when her father called her to his room and showed her a knife and assaulted her.

She said that her father also threatened to kill her if she told anyone. She said that after getting a chance she reached police station to lodge an FIR against her father and seek protection from him.

A senior doctor at tehsil headquarters hospital, Bisham, who examined the victim, also confirmed the assault. However, he wished to not be named.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

