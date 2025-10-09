Quake survivors complain about incomplete New Balakot project

MANSEHRA: Survivors of an earthquake observed the 20th anniversary of one of the most catastrophic tragedies in recent history amid grief in Balakot on Wednesday.

They visited the graves of their family members who lost lives when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, Afghanistan and India at 8:59am onOct 8, 2005, leaving around 80,000 people dead and a large number of injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir alone.

Over 17,000 people, most of them women and children, perished in Balakot, which was completely reduced to rubble in the tragedy.

Survivors and people from various walks of life gathered at the mass grave of 65 students at Government High School, Balakot, and offered Fateha for the victims of one of the worst natural disasters in the country’s history.

20th anniversary of calamity marked

Students of the same school, which was flattened during the earthquake, also offered prayers for their martyred classmates.

“It’s highly regrettable that on this 20th anniversary, no official ceremony is held to mark the day in Balakot,” survivor Rashid Ali Rashid said.

He said that most affected families were still living in prefabricated shelters and continued to observe the day with pain and sorrow.

“Both the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have ignored quake survivors of Balakot. Health and education facilities destroyed in the tragedy, as well as the New Balakot City housing project, are still in shambles,” he said.

The survivor said the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Balakot, which was razed to the ground during the quake, had not been reconstructed even after 20 years, depriving residents of quality healthcare services.

Another local survivor pointed out that the New Balakot City housing project, whose foundation stone was laid in 2007by then military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf to relocate survivors, remains incomplete.

“Despite spending over Rs13 billion, we are still without allotment letters, while both the federal and provincial governments continue to make empty promises,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025