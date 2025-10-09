S&P declares BOK top bank in Asia-Pacific region

PESHAWAR: Standard and Poor Global Market Intelligence has ranked the Bank of Khyber at second position among the top 15 Pakistan based lenders.

A statement issued here said that the BoK had been ranked second with a total return of 108.2 percent. Other Pakistan-based lenders that appeared among the top 15 included National Bank of Pakistan, JS Bank Ltd., Askari Bank Ltd., and Habib Bank Ltd.

This significant achievement places Bank of Khyber at the forefront of regional banking excellence, underscoring its strategic strength, operational efficiency, and unwavering commitment to stakeholder value, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The report highlights Bank of Khyber’s strong position within a vibrant banking sector, demonstrating its capacity for resilience and significant growth in challenging market conditions. This milestone reinforces BoK’s role as a leading financial institution in Pakistan and an emerging force in the broader Asia-Pacific financial landscape.

The MD and CEO of Bank of Khyber stated, “We are incredibly honoured and proud to receive this recognition from S&P Global Market Intelligence.”

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025