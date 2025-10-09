E-Paper | October 09, 2025

S&P declares BOK top bank in Asia-Pacific region

Bureau Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:18am

PESHAWAR: Standard and Poor Global Market Intelligence has ranked the Bank of Khyber at second position among the top 15 Pakistan based lenders.

A statement issued here said that the BoK had been ranked second with a total return of 108.2 percent. Other Pakistan-based lenders that appeared among the top 15 included National Bank of Pakistan, JS Bank Ltd., Askari Bank Ltd., and Habib Bank Ltd.

This significant achievement places Bank of Khyber at the forefront of regional banking excellence, underscoring its strategic strength, operational efficiency, and unwavering commitment to stakeholder value, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The report highlights Bank of Khyber’s strong position within a vibrant banking sector, demonstrating its capacity for resilience and significant growth in challenging market conditions. This milestone reinforces BoK’s role as a leading financial institution in Pakistan and an emerging force in the broader Asia-Pacific financial landscape.

The MD and CEO of Bank of Khyber stated, “We are incredibly honoured and proud to receive this recognition from S&P Global Market Intelligence.”

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

THE long lull on the political front may have just been the build-up to a fresh storm. About a week after KP Chief...
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...