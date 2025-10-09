E-Paper | October 09, 2025

‘Weed grower’ remanded to prison

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:17am

KARACHI: A man held for allegedly growing and selling weed was sent to prison on judicial remand on Wednesday.

A day earlier, excise police had claimed to have arrested the suspect, Muhammad Salman, from his residence, and recovered processed weed, plants, and seeds worth over Rs50 million from a terrace and a room.

The police further claimed that the suspect had been keeping these narcotic substances at his house for selling purposes.

The investigating officer on Wednesday brought the suspect before the judicial magistrate (East) and sought his custody for further interrogation.

The IO informed the court that acting on a tip-off, the excise police had raided the suspect’s residence in Naya Nazimabad and apprehended him.

He further stated that during the search, the police recovered 45 weed plants weighing 3,520 grams, along with 54 grams of processed weed and 30 grams of weed seeds from the suspect’s house.

After hearing the IO, the court sent the suspect to prison on judicial remand as the court observed that no cogent reason was shown by the IO for physical custody.

The court also directed the IO to submit a challan within the stipulate period as per law.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

