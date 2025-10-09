E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Most legislators are in parliament because of money, alleges ex-PM Abbasi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:17am

KARACHI: Former prime minister and chief of the Awam Pakistan Party Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that there is no hope for improvement in the country’s economy and lamented the “worsening inflation, unemployment, and rampant corruption”.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, he also alleged that most legislators are in the parliament because of money, not political wisdom.

“The majority of the members in the Senate, national, and provincial assemblies have reached their positions through money, and thus have no interest in addressing public issues,” he said.

Speaking alongside Dr Miftah Ismail and Nasiruddin Mehmood, Mr Abbasi said that political instability and a lack of rule of law are the key barriers to national development.

Says Pakistan can’t progress without Karachi’s development

He criticised the 17-year-long rule of a single party in Sindh, and pointed out that even drinking water, let alone other facilities, is not available to the people of Karachi. “Without Karachi’s development, Pakistan cannot progress,” he added.

He also condemned the killing of a journalist in Mirpur Mathelo and urged the Sindh government to arrest the culprits. He expressed concern over the deteriorating economic situation in the country over the past four years, saying that the youth have no job opportunities and the government lacks a clear plan to fix the crisis.

He referred to the rising cost of necessities and noted that flour and sugar prices continue to soar due to poor government planning. He alleged that sugar mill owners are affiliated with all political parties and hold undue influence. “Without economic growth, jobs cannot be created,” warned the former prime minister.

Mr Abbasi also criticised the state of urban infrastructure, especially in Karachi, stating that even industrial areas like SITE have broken roads.

“Entire cities in Sindh are in ruins,” he said, adding that during his tenure, his government provided all the funds requested for Karachi’s development. He also raised concerns about the re-emergence of extortion-related violence in Karachi, saying that extortion slips are once again being sent with bullets.

He criticised the police force for focusing more on providing protocol to political figures than on public safety. “Police expenditures are higher on politicians than on public protection,” he added.

Mr Abbasi also said that farmers in the country are being forced to sell wheat at extremely low prices, destroying their livelihoods. He warned that local investors are reluctant to invest in Pakistan due to growing uncertainty and a lack of legal protection.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

