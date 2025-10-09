Woman’s hand found in Ittehad Town

KARACHI: A woman’s severed hand was recovered from a garbage dump in Ittehad Town on Wednesday, police and rescue services officials said.

Ittehad Town SHO Rao Shabbir said that a woman’s hand was recovered near a terminus of the A-25 bus.

He said there was a bandage on it. He presumed that the hand was severed during surgery at a hospital, which might have been given to the relatives for burial, but instead, they might have thrown it in the garbage.

Fire in plastic factory

A huge fire erupted in a plastic factory in Liaquatabad early Wednesday morning, which was extinguished after hectic efforts, police and rescue services officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that the blaze erupted in the plastic factory in a market near the Sindhi Hotel area at around 7:30am. It was controlled by three fire tenders.

Liaquatabad SHO Ghulam Yasin told Dawn that, apparently, the fire erupted due to a short circuit failure.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025