E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Woman’s hand found in Ittehad Town

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:17am

KARACHI: A woman’s severed hand was recovered from a garbage dump in Ittehad Town on Wednesday, police and rescue services officials said.

Ittehad Town SHO Rao Shabbir said that a woman’s hand was recovered near a terminus of the A-25 bus.

He said there was a bandage on it. He presumed that the hand was severed during surgery at a hospital, which might have been given to the relatives for burial, but instead, they might have thrown it in the garbage.

Fire in plastic factory

A huge fire erupted in a plastic factory in Liaquatabad early Wednesday morning, which was extinguished after hectic efforts, police and rescue services officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that the blaze erupted in the plastic factory in a market near the Sindhi Hotel area at around 7:30am. It was controlled by three fire tenders.

Liaquatabad SHO Ghulam Yasin told Dawn that, apparently, the fire erupted due to a short circuit failure.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

THE long lull on the political front may have just been the build-up to a fresh storm. About a week after KP Chief...
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...