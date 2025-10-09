PPP to remember Karsaz victims on 18th

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi division has finalised plans to observe the anniversary of the 2007 Karsaz tragedy, a deadly attack on the homecoming rally of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, on Oct 18.

A meeting chaired by PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani reviewed arrangements for the commemoration.

According to a party statement, the participants paid tribute to the martyrs of the incident and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to their sacrifice and democracy.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit the Karsaz monument on Oct 18 to lay floral wreaths and offer prayers. “The Karsaz attack remains a dark yet defining moment in Pakistan’s democratic journey, one that the PPP vows to honour with dignity and resolve”, the statement said.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025