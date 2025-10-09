AT protests corporate farming, water projects on Indus

HYDERABAD: Activists of Awami Tehreek staged a rally under the aegis of Sindhi Hari Committee on Wednesday in protest against corporate farming, water projects on Indus River and low purchase price of paddy.

AT president Vasand Thari, Sindhi Hari Tehreek president Comrade Ghulam Mustafa Chandio and others demanded in their speeches before protesters an end to corporate farming project, agricultural reforms, distribution of land among landless peasants and fixation of support price for rice at Rs4,000 per 40kg and that of wheat at Rs5,000 per 40k.

Thari said that the establishment was once again conspiring against the integrity of Sindh through the 27th Amendment by planning to create a new province and thus divide Sindh.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party had in collusion with PML-N already sold Sindh. The president approved Cholistan Canal project on July 8, 2024, he said.

He accused Indus River System Authority of manipulating statistics to declare water shortages, depriving Sindh of its rightful share under 1991 Accord.

Chandio said that Sindh government had filed appeal in the Supreme Court to protect landlords against peasants and thus proved that PPP was landlords’ party and enemy of peasants. Benazir Hari Card was not for peasants but for landlords, he said.

