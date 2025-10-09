E-Paper | October 09, 2025

13-day Hyderabad Theatre Festival ends on high note

Dawn Report Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:17am

HYDERABAD: The 13-day Hyderabad Theatre Festival 2025 organised by Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, in collaboration with the provincial department of ended on a high note at Sindh Museum on Wednesday.

The festival that commenced on Sept 26 and ran till Oct 8 showcased 12 Urdu and Sindhi plays with a variety of themes like comedy, social issues and reformative.

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s president Muhammad Ahmed Shah, who was chief guest at the concluding ceremony, said: “I came here with a message that this cultural journey must continue. Today’s star performer is Kazbano. I must acknowledge that she truly deserves appreciation for her contributions.”

He announced plans to bring artists from the World Culture Festival to Hyderabad and create opportunities for teachers and children from Sukkur and Larkana to learn from such artistic experiences.

“There has been enough hatred. Through theatre, we can communicate messages of peace and empathy. We must move forward with positive thinking. Soon, we will also organise a literary conference here and form a committee that will include people from different walks of life in Hyderabad,” he said.

Hyderabad Comm­issioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi congratulated the Arts Council team on success of the festival and hoped “our artists will continue to bring smiles to our faces through their talent. It is heartening to see families exposing their children to this side of life.”

Amjad Hussain Shah, chairman of Arts Council’s music committee, said the festival was a tremendous success and all the artists performed brilliantly.

Dr Ayub Shaikh, chairman of Lok Virsa committee, and chief organiser Rafiq Esani said that Shah had brought together people from all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. “[Because of him] Today, our sons and daughters are watching theatre with peace and joy,” he said

The festival featured Hoshu (Urdu), Zindagi ja rang hazar (Sindhi), Tujh pe qurban meri jaan (Urdu), Qaidi Jazba (Sindhi), Muft mein mehnga (Urdu), Roshni (Sindhi), Charagh jal utha (Urdu), Watayo Faqeer (Sindhi), Samaj khan bahar (Sindhi), Aan­dhiyon mein charagh (Urdu) and Siaran mein ak charyo in which 130 artists captivated the audience with their outstanding performances.

Commemorative shields were presented to all directors, acknowledging their remarkable contribution to the theatre art and success of the festival.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

