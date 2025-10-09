Growers stage rallies to protest low rate for paddy

HYDERABAD/BADIN: Farmers brought out rallies in Tando Mohammad Khan and Badin districts on Wednesday in protest against inadequate price of paddy being offered to them by rice millers.

In Tando Mohammad Khan, protesters led by Sindh Abadgar Ittehad president Nawab Zubair Talpur, Ittehad leaders Pir Ashfaq Jan Sirhandi, Abdul Haq Zaunr and others staged a sit-in outside deputy commissioner’s office.

The growers’ leaders said that after wheat and sugar cane now paddy crop was also facing price issues. Sindh’s agriculture sector had been destroyed deliberately and now an artificial paddy crisis had been created, they said.

They said that growers invested millions of rupees in land preparation, seed, water availability etc but they were being paid Rs2,200 per 40kg only. Just a month back the paddy rate was Rs3,200 per 40kg, he said.

They said that the inadequate price was causing huge economic losses to growers.

The federal and provincial governments should take notice of this conspiracy to destroy farm sector, they said.

They said that Pakistan should stop importing wheat and sugar and it should rather start exporting them. This artificial crisis was meant to discourage farmers from growing paddy crop so that rice was also imported and another avenue of corruption was opened, they said.

They said the government should provide support to farmers in growing paddy crop by providing them farm inputs and taking notice of falling price of the crop. The conspiracy which was aimed at undermining the farm sector of Sindh should be foiled, they said.

Growers block roads in Badin

A large number of paddy growers took to the streets in Badin to protest steep decline in paddy price following the start of the crop’s harvest season.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025