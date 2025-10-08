Did not make any statement about KP CM Gandapur: PTI Chairman Gohar

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday clarified that he had not issued “any statement to the media” about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

“This [is] to clarify that I have not made any statement to the media about Ali Amin Gandapur. I have not spoken to any media outlet that ‘news about change of CM KP is fake or is a conspiracy against the party’,” Gohar said on X.

Gohar posted the statement on X after various media outlets reported that CM Gandapur was to be removed from his role.

The development comes about a week after the PTI found itself embroiled in another controversy after PTI Founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan and CM Gandapur exchanged grave allegations, with the latter accusing Aleema of provoking rifts in the party.

The argument started with Aleema claiming that Gandapur had told her imprisoned brother that she was trying to hijack the PTI with the help of an intelligence agency. She made these remarks only a day after the KP CM met the ex-premier in jail for more than two hours and left the premises without talking to the media persons.

The claims made by Aleema, who came to the limelight after her brother was jailed in a corruption case and regularly meets the former premier in Adiala jail, strengthened speculations about a severe rift between the PTI and the family members of Imran.

