From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Message for Kabul

KARACHI: Pakistan desired peace with Afghanistan and had no territorial ambition, “but neither the threat of force nor force itself will make us yield one inch of the soil of Pakistan”, declared Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in Parliament yesterday [Oct 7]… . In a policy statement … Mr Liaquat Ali warned Afghanistan that the disturbance of peace in an area of such strategic importance as the tribal belt “is fraught with grave consequences”. While the Government of Pakistan were still willing to discuss questions of common interest, both economic and cultural, with … Afghanistan, the “feeling of anger … against their hostile un-Islamic policy towards Pakistan is mounting … throughout Pakistan,” the Prime Minister added. …

[Meanwhile, as per reports from Flushing Meadows,] the United Nations General Assembly tonight [Oct 7] gave General Douglas MacArthur the “go ahead” for crossing the 38th Parallel in pursuit of North Korean forces. This was the effect of an eight-Power resolution passed by 47 votes to five with seven abstentions. Only the Soviet Union and its supporters voted against. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025