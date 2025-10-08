E-Paper | October 08, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: No goondaism

From the Newspaper Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 08:09am

There was no issue of the paper on Oct 8, 1975, on account of the Eidul Fitr holiday. The excerpt below is taken from the previous day’s edition.

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Mr Sadiq Husain Qureshi said today [Oct 6] that goondaism will not be tolerated in any form and law and order would be maintained in the Province at all costs. He was addressing a gathering of … leaders and workers at Shahdara… . He assured them that the life and honour of peace-loving citizens would be protected and the nefarious activities of anti-social elements would be foiled. All sections of the people … should cooperate with the Government … so that the goondas could be made to behave properly… . — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from New York,] hundreds of Muslims here prayed for the unity of Islamic world when they offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers this morning [Oct 6]. Prominent in the congregation were Foreign Ministers of Islamic countries attending the General Assembly and UN Ambassadors. The prayers, led by Khalid Baig, a Pakistani, were held in … a local hotel. So large was the crowd that three shifts had to be arranged [for namazis].

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

