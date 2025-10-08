No more the land of opportunities

FAMOUS historian Arnold J. Toynbee from the London School of Economics once observed that civilisations die “from suicide, not by murder”. His words remind us that great empires often collapse not because of external enemies, but because of their own internal weaknesses and poor choices.

Today, the United States is beginning to show similar signs of fragility. Once the unrivalled magnet for the brightest global minds, the US now appears to be sending the wrong message: that it is turning inward and shutting its doors.

The recent episode related to the toughening of H-1B visa regulations has shocked the global community. For decades, the H-1B programme had been the main gateway for engineers, doctors, scientists and entrepreneurs to contribute to America’s innovation.

Many of the world’s greatest companies — from Google to Tesla — were built or powered by immigrants. The US does not want this innovation anymore, it seems. The hardest hit would be smaller firms and start-ups, the true engines of inno-vation, and this will limit the channel to only the wealthiest corporations.

When we look at the scale of wealth created by immigrant-driven innovation in the US, the example of Tesla is striking. In 2024, Tesla’s market value hovered around $750-800 billion — nearly twice of Pakistan’s entire gross domestic product (GDP). The company’s founder, Elon Musk, originally from South Africa, had first come to the US on an H-1B visa, the very programme that the US has lost interest in.

History provides sobering lessons. The Roman Empire thrived when it integrated new citizens, but weakened when it turned inward. The Ottoman Empire in the 18th and 19th centuries, and China’s Qing Dynasty in the 19th century stagnated when they restricted outside influence and resisted fresh ideas. Even Britain, at its imperial height, began to decline when it limited migration from its colonies.

The lesson is clear: when nations stop attracting talent and ideas, they lose the very dynamism that kick-started their accumulation of power in the first place.

America’s recent actions reinforce this perception. The shocking images of South Korean engineers at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, shackled in chains during a US Immigration and Customs raid, sent a chilling message to future global talent: that those who come to contribute may face humiliation rather than opportunity.

Meanwhile, China has chosen a different path. Every year, it produces hundreds of thousands of engineers, fuelling its rise as a leader in solar energy, electric vehicle batteries, artificial intelligence, and robotics. Increasingly, China is seen as a nation run by engineers, while the US is run by lawyers.

If the US continues down this path — turning inward, pricing out talent, and alienating innovators — the superpower risks confirming Toynbee’s warning. Decline rarely comes from outside. It begins when a power loses confidence in openness, and in the people who once made it strong.

Adil Hanif Godil

London, UK

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025