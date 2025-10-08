APP pension woes

FOR the last over three years, the retired employees of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), a state-owned news service functioning under the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, have been suffering because they have been consistently denied due relief.

Despite clear approval by parliament and formal announcement by the federal government, the pension amount has not been revised.

The reliefs announced but not extended to APP pensioners include the 17.5 per cent hike announced in 2023, 15pc in 2024, and 7pc in 2025. In sharp contrast, during the same period, parliamentarians, ministers, judges and senior officials have received substantial upward revisions in their salaries and privileges.

Unlike these groups, the retired employees of the state media depend solely on their modest pensions, with no additional perks or benefits.

This neglect has left APP retirees — already battered by soaring inflation and a weakening currency — without even the minimal relief due to them for over three years.

The disparity highlights a rather stark imbalance: while political leaders and senior bureaucrats continue to enjoy enhanced benefits, the former employees who served the state’s media apparatus with dedication are left struggling to survive.

Jalil Ahmed

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025