Crescent and Cross

Published October 8, 2025

IT has become increasingly common to see the Red Cross emblem being used in Pakistan in place of the Red Crescent. Pharmacies, clinics and even medical packaging often carry the Cross sign, ignoring the fact that Pakistan had established the Red Crescent Society in 1947, and the symbol was formally adopted in the mid-1970s to reflect the country’s religious and cultural identity.

The Cross is a symbol directly associated with Christianity, and that is why Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkiye and Pakistan, have chosen the Crescent as their humanitarian emblem.

The international community recognises both emblems under the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. But, for us, the Crescent is, indeed, the rightful sign.

Recently, even the Hilal-i-Ahmar Hospital in Karachi was seen hoisting flags that carried both the Crescent and the Cross together. If our institutions are unsure of their identity, it is no surprise that confusion is common among the people.

The Red Crescent is an internationally accepted title and a perfectly valid symbol as a humanitarian and medical emblem. That being so, there is really no need for us to compromise our identity.

The relevant authorities as well as the Pakistan Red Crescent Society should take notice of this matter and uphold the distinction.

Awareness campaigns and stricter guidelines are needed to ensure that the Crescent alone remains the national medical and humanitarian sign of Pakistan.

Azeez Ahmad Zai
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

