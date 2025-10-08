GADGET SHOW: The entire Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in Karachi, especially Phase VI, is in a mess, with broken roads, potholes and choked gutters making life miserable for one and all. Those responsible for such affairs tend to opt for short-term fixes. Instead of cleaning the sewerage lines, they bring suction equipment and tankers, which, at best, provide temporary relief. When there is a high-profile visit to the area, they use Khayaban-i-Ittehad for the guests, have a fancy event at the DHA Golf Club, and take them back through the same route, presenting an all-is-well picture. There is a need to relieve the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) of its DHA duties, and to start maintaining the areas on the pattern of Malir Cantonment.

Arsalan Faruqi

Karachi

‘BAN’ ON COINS: While coins of rupees one, two and five are legal tender across Pakistan, they are ‘banned’ in Turbat. People suffer losses, while retail outlets mint money. For instance, a medicine costing, say, Rs91 is sold to rounded-off amount of Rs100. Shopkeepers refuse to forgo even a single rupee, but they refuse to return the excess amount to the buyers. As such, the general per- ception is that the association of local traders is behind this ‘ban’ on coins in the city. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should take notice of the issue.

Hammal Sher Jan

Turbat

BUS CRISIS: There are no bus stops in several areas of Lyari, one of the densely populated localities in Karachi. This forces students to rely on rickshaws to reach the bus stop closest to their homes. Besides, the coaches plying in the area indulge in over-speeding, endangering commuters’ safety and playing all sorts of songs that most passengers often find offensive. Moreover, the drivers suddenly change routes to avoid traffic, leaving many passengers, including women, stranded at places they know little about. The relevant authorities should take urgent action to ensure dignified commute for the public, especially for women.

Hani Wahid Baloch

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025