E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Fleet of 700 waste management vehicles launched

Dawn Report Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:53am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated a new sanitation fleet for all districts of Punjab, providing 700 state-of-the-art waste management vehicles and machines to improve cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

During a ceremony on Tuesday, she unveiled ‘Suthra’ Punjab Book and officially launched ‘Suthra’ Punjab website. She handed over keys to the new sanitation fleet to the chief secretary and commissioners, according to a handout.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, she wore a sanitary worker’s jacket to express solidarity with the sanitary staff.

The CM inspected newly-procured modern machinery at the Fortress Stadium, including high-pressure jetting machines for deep sewer cleaning, sewer suction units, desilting machines for clearing blockages, winching machines for removing solid waste and advanced tractor-trolleys for rapid waste transfer.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...