Fleet of 700 waste management vehicles launched

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated a new sanitation fleet for all districts of Punjab, providing 700 state-of-the-art waste management vehicles and machines to improve cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

During a ceremony on Tuesday, she unveiled ‘Suthra’ Punjab Book and officially launched ‘Suthra’ Punjab website. She handed over keys to the new sanitation fleet to the chief secretary and commissioners, according to a handout.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, she wore a sanitary worker’s jacket to express solidarity with the sanitary staff.

The CM inspected newly-procured modern machinery at the Fortress Stadium, including high-pressure jetting machines for deep sewer cleaning, sewer suction units, desilting machines for clearing blockages, winching machines for removing solid waste and advanced tractor-trolleys for rapid waste transfer.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025