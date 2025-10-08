Medium-level flood alert for Sutlej

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued an alert about a medium-level flood in the river Sutlej at Ganda Singhwala within the next 24 hours.

The PDMA alert says that currently, a low-level flood condition is being observed at Ganda Singhwala, that will reach medium-level in the next 24 hours.

The flow of water in rivers Ravi and Sutlej is linked to the water discharge from Indian reservoirs.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, the flow in the rivers is increasing due to the rainfall in the upper catchment areas and an increase in the water flow is expected in the Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum rivers over the next 24 hours.

The water flow in the Sutlej at Ganda Singhwala at 6pm on Tuesday was 115,046 cusecs and 31,000 cusecs at Sulemanki Headworks.

The water flow in the river Ravi at Jassar was 23,000 cusecs, at Shahdara 22,000 cusecs, at Balloki Headworks 55,000 cusecs and at Sidhnai Headworks it was 45,000 cusecs.

The water flow in the river Chenab at Marala was 31,000 cusecs, at Khanki Headworks 17,000 cusecs, at Qadirabad 11,000 cusecs, at Trimmu Headworks 11,000 cusecs and at Panjnad it was 30,000 cusecs.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia says that there is a possibility of medium-level flooding at Ganda Singhwala over the next two days.

Mr Kathia instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert given the flood situation.

He says that an increase in the flow of Punjab’s rivers and associated streams is expected due to the recent rainfall. The health, irrigation, local government and livestock departments have been put on alert, he adds.

He urges the people to take precautionary measures in case of adverse weather conditions.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025