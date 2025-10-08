Wildlife ex-head gets transit bail in graft case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted interim transit bail to former chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Rina Saeed Khan in a case of alleged corruption registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)-Islamabad.

The FIA had lodged the first information report under sections 109, 409, 420 of Pakistan Penal Code read with section 5(2) 47 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 on a complaint of an employee of Monal Restaurant Margalla Hill, demolished on the order of the Supreme Court.

Ms Khan personally appeared before Justice Jawad Zafar of the LHC along with her counsel.

The lawyer argued that the allegations levelled in the FIR were false, frivolous, and politically motivated.

He alleged that the fabricated case was registered to victimise the petitioner for her stance before the Supreme Court, wherein she opposed illegal commercial activities within the Margalla Hills National Park.

The counsel pointed out that the petitioner was unlawfully removed from her position after the apex court had ordered the demolition of the illegally established restaurant. However, the Supreme Court took suo motu notice in contempt proceedings and reinstated the petitioner.

He said the apex court had also expressed serious concern noting that the dismissal of the petitioner had been approved by Federal Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, the brother of Monal restaurant’s owner.

The lawyer stated that the petitioner wanted to join the investigation to prove her innocence, but there was imminent danger of her arrest in a false criminal case. He sought a transit bail for the petitioner so that she could appear before the relevant court of Islamabad for pre-arrest bail.

Justice Zafar allowed the transit bail to the petitioner for a week with a direction to appear before the court concerned before the next hearing.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025