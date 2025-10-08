E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Thaap Conference to explore Jogis of Punjab

Published October 8, 2025

LAHORE: The 14th International Thaap Conference will be held on Nov 7 and 8, bringing together scholars, historians, artists and cultural practitioners to explore the theme: “Jogi Uttar Paharon Aya: Jogi in History, Culture, and Folklore of Sapta Sindhu (The Indus Valley).”

Building on the work of its 2023 and 2024 editions, which initiated focused exploration of the ancient history of Punjab, this year’s conference will turn attention to the Jogis mystics, poets and educators whose influence continues to echo through Punjab’s cultural, spiritual and intellectual traditions.

The two-day conference will examine how Jogis have shaped Punjabi folklore, literature and spiritual practice while also serving as custodians of oral traditions, alternative learning systems and indigenous medicine. Scholars will explore their connections to the Indus Valley Civilisation (Harappa Culture), their intersections with Sufi, Bhakti and Sant traditions, and their enduring presence in folk narratives and popular culture.

Key themes include “Historical roots of Jogis in early, medieval, colonial, and ost-colonial Punjab; exploring links between Harappan culture and Jogi traditions;

Jogis in folklore and literature — from Heer-Ranjha to regional ballads; rituals, chants, and symbology of Jogi spiritual practice, their social role as rebels, healers, and mediators across caste and class divides; representations of Jogis in modern Punjabi cinema, music, and digital media; marginalized narratives of Jogans — women ascetics”.

The Lyallpur Young Historians Club (LYHC), Punjabi Khoj Garh (PKG), and Thaap are collaborating in this event to highlight the Jogi phenomenon.

More than an academic gathering, the conference seeks to reclaim and safeguard this intangible heritage at a time of rapid modernisation and cultural erosion. By honoring the Jogi, the conference pays tribute to Punjab’s soul its deep-rooted traditions of spirituality, resistance, and creativity.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

