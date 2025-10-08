Three men die while excavating old well

SARGODHA: Three workers, including a youth, died on Tuesday after being buried alive under an earth mound while extracting bricks from an old well.

As per details, three workers 24-year-old Ahmed Bakhsh, 40-year-old Esmatullah, and 42-year-old Muhammad Arshad of Chak 143-NB were buried alive in debris while extracting bricks from an old water well near Chak 37 in Sillanwali area of Sargodha.

On receiving the information, Rescue 1122 reached the scene and retrieved the dead bodies of the three workers. The bodies were shifted to the THQ Hospital and later handed over to their heirs.

TORTURE: The Cantt police have registered a case against a man and his wife for allegedly torturing his mother, throwing her out of his home and threatening to kill her.

According to the complaint of Ruqia Bibi, a resident of Rashid Colony area of Sargodha city, her son Muhammad Ali and daughter-in-law Zania Mushtaq tortured her, pulled her hair and threatened to kill her. She claimed that her daughter-in-law not only tortured her, but she also tortured her one and a half year old daughter. She claimed that her son followed the instructions of his wife.

On her complaint, the Cantt police registered a case against her son and his wife for torturing the woman and were investigating the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025