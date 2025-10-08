Suspect killed, four injured in CCD ‘encounters’

BAHAWALPUR: The Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed to have killed a suspected dacoit and arrested four others in injured condition in four “encounters” in Multan region on Tuesday.

According to Multan police spokesperson, in the first “encounter” held at Pull Miswan near Shujaabad, between a CCD team and three suspects riding a motorcycle, who opened fire when signaled to stop.

During the crossfire, a suspect, later identified as Hamza, a resident of Suraj Kund Road, Multan, who was allegedly involved in 11 crimes, was critically injured, while his two accomplices managed to flee on the motorcycle under the cover of darkness.

According to the police, the suspect succumbed to his injuries before being shifted to hospital.

A Rescue 1122 team called by the police confirmed his death.

During the crossfire, Constable Inam ul Haq was hit by two bullets but survived as he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket. A pistol was found near the suspect’s body, the police said.

In the three other “encounters” held near Tawakal town on Shujaabad Road, Chajooshah Thokar canal and a graveyard near Basti Nau, in Multan, alleged dacoits identified as Zaman, a resident of Googalwala in Tatapur near Multan, Naveed, a resident of Khairpur, Qasim of Mauza Soman, Shujaabad and Rizwan of Katchi Abadi near Double Phatak, Multan, were injured and arrested by different police teams.

The CCD officials claimed that the four injured suspects were involved in several cases of dacoity, theft and burglary.

Arms were also recovered from the injured suspects, who were shifted to different hospitals.

MAN, SON DIE: A man and his son died when a dilapidated shed in their house collapsed on them during rain in Ahmedpur East on Monday night.

According to Rescue 1122, Taimoor (35) and his son Abdul Rehman (8) were asleep in the shed when it collapsed during the rain. As a result, both died on the spot.

A Rescue 1122 team called by locals retrieved the bodies from under the debris and handed these over to the victim’s family.

TWO KILLED: A man and a young boy were killed and three others injured seriously in two separate traffic accidents in Bahawalpur district.

In the first incident occurring near Uch Sharif, about 70kms from here, a 7th class student, Sajjad (14) was killed, while a pillion rider Tahir (15) suffered head injuries.

As per police, both students were returning from school when their bike collided with another motorcycle. As they fell on the road, a truck ran over them.

They were shifted to Uch Sharif Health Centre, where Sajjad died and Tahir was being treated for his head injuries.

Uch Sharif police reached the health centre to take legal action.

In another collision between a car and a motorcycle on Jhangiwali Road, Bahawalpur, a motorcyclist, Mahar Shabir (45) was killed while two car occupants -- Hanif ( 45) and Ms Saeeda Malik (50) -- suffered injuries and were shifted to the Government Nawab Sadiq Hospital, Bahawalpur.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025