CM to inaugurate electric buses in Pakpattan today

SAHIWAL: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is scheduled to visit Pakpattan city on Wednesday (today) to inaugurate a fleet of 15 electric buses.

According to reports, preparations were underway for arranging a reception for 2,000 guests at the DC Complex ground for the ceremony.

A total of 15 electric buses have already arrived in the city and are currently stationed at the under-construction terminal near the general bus stand.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Raza told Dawn via phone that three routes had been finalised for the new buses, Pakpattan to Bunga Hayat, Pakpattan to Arifwala city, and Pakpattan to Noor Pur via Malkan Hans.

It is expected that the CM will also take a ceremonial ride through the city following the inauguration.

WHEAT: Wheat will be cultivated on more than 836,000 acres across the Sahiwal division during the upcoming sowing season 2025-26.

This target was set during a review committee meeting chaired by Commissioner Asif Tufail.

Agriculture Director Shahbaz Ahmed informed the committee that the targeted area included 297,000 acres in Sahiwal district, 320,000 acres in Okara, and 219,000 acres in Pakpattan.

According to reports, last year’s wheat sowing target stood at 824,000 acres, which was successfully achieved. The total yield reached 1.355 million tons, with an average per-acre yield of 41.2 maunds -- exceeding expectations.

The agriculture department believes the target for this year will also be achieved.

DRUGS: The Rang Shah police, acting on information obtained during the interrogation of a suspect, raided a house in village 51/SP of Pakpattan tehsil and claimed to have recovered 12 kilograms of hashish.

DPO Javed Chadhar confirmed that the narcotics were packed in 12 white cotton bags.

The suspect, Ihsan Jutt, a resident of village 51/SP, was already in physical remand. Police recovered the hashish and registered a new case against him, based on a complaint filed by SI Allah Wasaya of Rang Shah police.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025