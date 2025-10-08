16 shops sealed

MIANWALI: As many as 16 shops of the Railway Market were sealed during a joint operation by the Mianwali Municipal Committee and the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (Pera) force against encroachments in the city on Tuesday.

The shopkeepers at the market were selling goods in front of their shops, which was creating constant hindrance in traffic flow.

They were warned to keep their items inside their shops, however, on non-compliance an operation was conducted by the authorities.

The officials confiscated all items on display outside the shops beside sealing the shops for violation.

The shops would be de-sealed after paying the fine imposed by the municipality and providing an undertaking to follow the law in future.

Residents of the city applauded the crackdown against encroachments and demanded that such operations should be conducted in other parts of the city including Ballokhel Road, Kutchery Road, Muslim Bazaar, Liaqat Bazaar and the Truck Adda among other areas.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025