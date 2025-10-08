E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Policeman suspended for mistreating woman

Our Correspondent Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:21am

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal suspended sub-inspector (SI) Khalid Hussain from service for allegedly mistreating a woman during a demonstration.

According the district police, the District Police Officer took action against the SI following a video surfacing on social media showed Khalid pushing a woman demonstrator in the limits of Khairpur Tamewali police station.

Giving details, the police say that following the alleged suicide by a young man, Shehzad (24), his relatives did not allow the police to move his body to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for the postmortem examination. During the police action, Sub-Inspector Khalid mistreated and pushed a woman.

Taking notice, the District Police Officer ordered the SI’s suspension from service, besides an inquiry, against him.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

