Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives of the Palestinian group and the Zionist state are discussing the modalities of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in Egypt. It is difficult to say whether these parleys will lead to lasting peace, as Israel has an extremely unsavoury past when it comes to honouring commitments. Moreover, those that populate the current Israeli cabinet are no doves; many have spoken openly of obliterating the Palestinian people. Yet any chance of halting the genocide in Gaza, and bringing relief to its battered people, must be pursued.

Much has happened since Oct 7, 2023. For one, the modern era’s first live-streamed genocide has been carried out in the besieged Strip, executed by Tel Aviv and funded and defended by the West’s ‘liberal democracies’, while the Muslim world has looked on. This has resulted in over 67,000 Gazans being slaughtered, more than 20,000 among them children. Israel has used starvation as a weapon of war, committing crimes against humanity in full public view. Beyond the wasteland of Gaza, Tel Aviv has attacked and occupied Lebanon and Syria, traded fire with Yemen’s Houthis, and fought a devastating war with Iran. All these events are linked to the Oct 7 episode. Many ask what Hamas gained with its attack on Israel. While history will be the final judge, it must be remembered that for the past 18 years Israel has maintained a debilitating blockade of Gaza, in essence transforming the held territory into a giant concentration camp. With Gaza’s people living in subhuman conditions, the Oct 7 events were an explosive reaction to Tel Aviv’s brutality against the Palestinian people. Even as negotiations continue, the Zionist state has continued to kill Palestinians in Gaza, while ramping up oppression in the West Bank.

If the talks in Egypt do succeed, they may only lead to a temporary cessation of hostilities, until the next bloody episode, unless Israel commits to ending its impunity. Mr Trump’s plan is hardly a recipe for a just, lasting peace; it is in fact a humiliating band-aid designed to make the US president look like a global statesman, while the scheme is biased in Israel’s favour. Many tough questions remain unanswered, particularly regarding Hamas’s weapons, and Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza. For any lasting peace, there must be accountability of Israel, and the monstrous crimes it has committed in Gaza. The world cannot simply forget the tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians starved and murdered by the Zionist regime. Moreover, Israel must commit to the two-state solution and a contiguous Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. Unless a roadmap is created for a just peace, the current efforts will appear illusory, and collapse quite soon.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025