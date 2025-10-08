E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Freed former senator recalls his time in ‘notorious Israeli prison’

Dawn Report Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:06pm

KARACHI: After being released from an Israeli prison where he spent several days, former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan arrived in Jordan on Tuesday

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced his rele­ase, saying that the former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) senator had arrived at the Pak­i­stan embassy in Amman, Jordan, and was in “good health and high spirits”.

He said that the emb­assy stood ready to facilitate his return to Pakistan at his wish. “[I] am pleased to extend our gratitude to all our friendly countries who actively engaged and assisted in this behalf,” he said.

Mr Khan was leading the Pakistani delegation on board the Global Sum­ud Flotilla, carrying aid for Gaza, when he detai­ned by Israeli forces last week after they intercepted the flotilla on the high seas.

Over 170 activists, incl­uding Greta Thunberg, were deported to Athens on Monday, while he was among around 150 people rele­ased on Tuesday.

In a video recounting his time in Israeli custody, Mr Khan said that he had been incarcerated in a notorious Israeli prison

“During this time, our hands were cuffed behind our backs, our feet were shackled and chained, we were blindfolded, dogs we­re set upon us, guns were pointed at us, and we were tortured in the worst way,” he said.

He said that the activists went on a hunger strike for three days, adding that they were denied access to air, drinking water and medication, and were not allowed to lie down.

He stressed that the fight against the Israeli blockade was not over. “The fight for Palestinian freedom will continue. We will break this blockade. We will go again and again. We will make efforts to save Gaza, and those who are complicit in this genocide — those criminals will be punished,” he asserted.

He emphasised that the fight would continue “from Adiala jail to Israeli jails”, promising that he would return to Pakistan soon and provide a detailed account of his time on the flotilla as well as in Israeli detention.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...