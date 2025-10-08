Freed former senator recalls his time in ‘notorious Israeli prison’

KARACHI: After being released from an Israeli prison where he spent several days, former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan arrived in Jordan on Tuesday

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced his rele­ase, saying that the former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) senator had arrived at the Pak­i­stan embassy in Amman, Jordan, and was in “good health and high spirits”.

He said that the emb­assy stood ready to facilitate his return to Pakistan at his wish. “[I] am pleased to extend our gratitude to all our friendly countries who actively engaged and assisted in this behalf,” he said.

Mr Khan was leading the Pakistani delegation on board the Global Sum­ud Flotilla, carrying aid for Gaza, when he detai­ned by Israeli forces last week after they intercepted the flotilla on the high seas.

Over 170 activists, incl­uding Greta Thunberg, were deported to Athens on Monday, while he was among around 150 people rele­ased on Tuesday.

In a video recounting his time in Israeli custody, Mr Khan said that he had been incarcerated in a notorious Israeli prison

“During this time, our hands were cuffed behind our backs, our feet were shackled and chained, we were blindfolded, dogs we­re set upon us, guns were pointed at us, and we were tortured in the worst way,” he said.

He said that the activists went on a hunger strike for three days, adding that they were denied access to air, drinking water and medication, and were not allowed to lie down.

He stressed that the fight against the Israeli blockade was not over. “The fight for Palestinian freedom will continue. We will break this blockade. We will go again and again. We will make efforts to save Gaza, and those who are complicit in this genocide — those criminals will be punished,” he asserted.

He emphasised that the fight would continue “from Adiala jail to Israeli jails”, promising that he would return to Pakistan soon and provide a detailed account of his time on the flotilla as well as in Israeli detention.

