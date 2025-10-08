Murad reaffirms support for maritime expo and conference

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has observed that the upcoming Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC)-2025 will showcase Pakistan’s vast maritime potential and solidify its status as a key regional maritime hub.

He called the event a strategic platform to advance Pakistan’s blue economy by promoting maritime innovation, investment and international collaboration.

The second edition of PIMEC-2025 is scheduled to be held from Nov 3 to 6 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Presiding over the third Steering Committee Meeting at the Chief Minister House here on Tuesday, he reaffirmed his government’s full support for PIMEC-2025, emphasising that the event would highlight Pakistan’s maritime potential and prospects of the blue economy.

He lauded the leadership and professionalism of the Pakistan Navy, highlighting that the growth of the maritime sector would create new avenues for employment, trade and economic development. He encouraged all the stakeholders to make collective efforts for the success of the event.

The CM directed all civic agencies to complete necessary arrangements well before the maritime expo and facilitate access to the routes leading to and from the expo centre.

He instructed the Traffic Police to develop an efficient traffic management plan and designate special routes for the delegates travelling between the airport, hotels, and the expo centre, ensuring visitors’ convenience during the event.

The chief minister also advised the authorities to prepare alternate routes for Karachiites to minimise disruptions.

Noting that while citizens might experience some temporary inconvenience, Karachi took pride in hosting the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference, a prestigious event that highlighted the city’s growing role in the national and regional maritime landscape.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025