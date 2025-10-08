E-Paper | October 08, 2025

British policeman gets missing belongings back

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am

KARACHI: Police recovered the valuables of a British police officer on Tuesday after they were reported missing.

Airport SHO Kaleem Moosa told Dawn that detective Duncan Verwey had arrived at Karachi airport with his Pakistani wife. He said the couple lost some belongings while at a fast-food restaurant.

He said the police immediately launched a search operation after receiving information and recovered a wallet and other items, handing them over to the British police officer.

The Karachi police posted a video message of Mr Verwey thanking and praising the force’s speed and conduct.

“My name is Duncan…I’m visiting from London. Unfortunately, I lost some property when I landed at Karachi airport. My coat, which had wallets and keys in it. As I’m a member of the International Police Association, I was able to make contact with some people working in Pakistan with the Karachi Police.

“Thankfully, due to their amazing work, they were able to find my items in the airport. Very, very fast, so very appreciative of you all,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

