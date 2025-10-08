Man acquitted in illicit weapon case for lack of evidence

KARACHI: A session court on Tuesday acquitted a man for want of evidence in an illicit weapon case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the additional district and sessions judge (South) exonerated Muhammad Arsalan, who appeared in court on bail, from all charges after the prosecution failed to establish its case.

According to the defence counsel, the accused was apprehended in 2022 for allegedly murdering his friend, Saeed Tariq, following a quarrel in Defence Housing Authority, Phase-VIII. The police claimed to have recovered a 9mm pistol from him, he said.

He added that the police had registered a separate case against the accused and as per the FIR, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and disclosed during interrogation that he had hidden the weapon in nearby bushes after killing the victim.

However, both parties — the accused and the victim’s family — had reached a compromise in 2023, after which the court exonerated him from the murder charges.

In the illicit weapon case, the accused was on bail, and after hearing arguments, the court also acquitted him of this charge over lack of evidence against him.

A case was registered at the Sahil police station against the accused under Section 23 (i) (a) of the Sindh Arms Act, 2013.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025