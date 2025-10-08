E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Man acquitted in illicit weapon case for lack of evidence

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am

KARACHI: A session court on Tuesday acquitted a man for want of evidence in an illicit weapon case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the additional district and sessions judge (South) exonerated Muhammad Arsalan, who appeared in court on bail, from all charges after the prosecution failed to establish its case.

According to the defence counsel, the accused was apprehended in 2022 for allegedly murdering his friend, Saeed Tariq, following a quarrel in Defence Housing Authority, Phase-VIII. The police claimed to have recovered a 9mm pistol from him, he said.

He added that the police had registered a separate case against the accused and as per the FIR, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and disclosed during interrogation that he had hidden the weapon in nearby bushes after killing the victim.

However, both parties — the accused and the victim’s family — had reached a compromise in 2023, after which the court exonerated him from the murder charges.

In the illicit weapon case, the accused was on bail, and after hearing arguments, the court also acquitted him of this charge over lack of evidence against him.

A case was registered at the Sahil police station against the accused under Section 23 (i) (a) of the Sindh Arms Act, 2013.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...