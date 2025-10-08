Man killed ‘by close friend’ over petty matter

HYDERABAD: A man was arrested soon after he allegedly shot dead his childhood friend in the Hur Camp area of Natha Khan town over a petty dispute on late Monday night.

According to SHO Ayub Odho of the Baldia police station, Abdul Aziz Khoso and Aun Mohammad Arbab were childhood friends. On Monday, they engaged in a dispute over a mobile phone and during the altercation, Khoso slapped Arbab, he said.

A few hours later, the police officer added, they met again in the presence of their common friend, Bilawal alias Billo Rajput. But during the meeting, Arbab took out his pistol and fired shots at Khoso, who received two bullets to his chest which proved fatal.

Police later arrested Arbab and were looking for Rajput to record his statement.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025