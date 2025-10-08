E-Paper | October 08, 2025

IHC displeased over failure to fill vacant patwari posts in capital

Malik Asad Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to fill vacant posts of patwaris (revenue officers) in the federal capital.

The court remarked that the bureaucracy and departments concerned were only “fooling the public” instead of addressing citizens’ problems as it had been told that induction on 35 posts of patwaris require finance ministry’s nod.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case against the appointment of private individuals in the patwar khanas of Islamabad. During the hearing, state counsel Abdul Rehman submitted reports from the Establishment Division and the interior ministry, stating that approval had been granted to fill 35 vacant posts of patwaris. However, the finance ministry had yet to ratify this approval.

Expressing annoyance, Justice Kayani remarked that it appeared “no one, including the secretaries, is doing their job” and that perhaps the “minister will have to be called” to ensure compliance. “Either the treasury has dried up for the posts of patwaris, or no one is willing to fill them,” he added.

The judge observed that the court was not under the Establishment Division and directed the federal government to perform its duties without shifting responsibility.

“If I call the people from the Finance Division, they will give a different version,” Justice Kayani remarked, lamenting that “except for the public, work is being done for everyone else.”

He further directed the chief commissioner and deputy commissioner of Islamabad to focus on resolving public grievances rather than serving institutional interests.

“The chief commissioner and bureaucracy are only fooling people. If they cannot work, they should clearly refuse, and the court will issue appropriate orders,” Justice Kayani warned.

The court was informed that seven patwaris were still working in collaboration with private individuals, which the judge declared unacceptable.

The IHC expressed hope that the government would fill all vacant patwari posts before the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings until next month.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

