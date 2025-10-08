E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Two die in road accidents

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am

RAWALPINDI: Two people were killed, while another was injured in separate road accidents in Naseerabad and Kallar Syedan on Tuesday.

The first accident happened in Naseerabad when a recklessly driven pick up van crashed into a parked ambulance of rescue 1122 on Peshawar Road.

As a result the van driver identified as Mohammad Fahad, 20, a resident of Attock, died on the spot.

The second accident happened in Kallar Syedan where a motorcycle rider was killed while a pillion rider was injured critically.

The Rescue 1122 said that a motorcycle on which two people were riding hit a mixture machine parked along the road side on Chua road Kallar Syedan.

As a result Abid Mehmood, 35, was killed on the spot while Mohammad Faisal, 30, was injured critically.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

