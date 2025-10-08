Defence pact not against any country, says Saudi Shura chief

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Shura Council Chairman Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh on Tuesday emphasised that the Pak-Saudi strategic defence partnership is not directed against any third country, but is aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the National Assembly SpeakerSardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House.

“Pakistan holds a central position in the Islamic world and continues to play a crucial role in promoting unity among Muslim nations,” Dr Abdullah said.

Both leaders reiterated the need for greater unity among Muslim countries, enhanced regional cooperation, and expansion of economic partnerships between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said that visiting Pakistan had been a great pleasure and reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan stand together in every sphere, with their relations growing stronger over time.

Dr Abdullah stressed the importance of enhancing parliamentary exchanges between the Saudi Shura Council and Pakistan’s Parliament to foster greater understanding and cooperation.

Speaker Sadiq said Pakistan–Saudi Strategic Defence Agreement is an honour and a matter of pride for Pakistan, marking a new chapter of enduring Pak-Saudi friendship. The agreement symbolises mutual friendship, trust, and shared vision for regional peace and stability, he said.

During the meeting, both leaders held comprehensive discussions on bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation, regional situation, Ummah’s unity, and promotion of economic partnership.

Mr Sadiq also stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy historic relations rooted in faith, brotherhood, trust, and mutual respect. He said that Saudi Arabia has always been a sincere and time-tested friend of Pakistan. He emphasised that enhanced parliamentary cooperation between the two brotherly nations would play a vital role in bringing the peoples of both countries closer.

Speaker Sadiq expressed sincere good wishes for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Chairman

Dr Abdullah Al-Sheikh, and the people of Saudi Arabia.

The Speaker appreciated the constructive and humanitarian role of Saudi Arabia in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire, terming it a reflection of the Kingdom’s leadership and commitment to global peace. He further stated that Pakistan’s government and opposition are united on strengthening relations with Saudi Arabia. He also appreciated Saudi Arabia’s expression of solidarity during the Pakistan–India conflict and its consistent support for Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue at international forums.

Recognising his valuable services for strengthening Pakistan-Saudi parliamentary relations, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also said that Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh will be conferred Pakistan’s highest civil award.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, and members of the National Assembly Syed Hafizuddin, Zeib Jafar, Malik Aamir Dogar, Sehar Kamran, Mujahid Ali, and Noor Alam Khan.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025