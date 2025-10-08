PHC orders adherence to rules for placement of barricades on roads

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has directed AIG traffic, Peshawar deputy commissioner and Peshawar Development Authority director general that the placement of barricades on roads should be strictly in accordance with traffic engineering principles so as to regulate and not to obstruct traffic.

A bench consisting of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Farah Jamshed directed that the barriers should be positioned in a manner to facilitate safe diversion of traffic and avoid creation of fresh hazards.

The bench issued the orders while disposing of a petition filed by an educationist against placement of different types of barriers on several busy roads of the provincial capital, posing threat to safety of people.

The petitioner, an assistant professor at a private university, Dr Yousaf Ali, had sought directives of high court for government to conduct a comprehensive survey of all roads in Peshawar and remove roadblocks, barriers or obstacles that were dangerous to public safety.

Bench directs AIG traffic, DC to use reflective paints to make barricades visible at night

In its seven-page judgement authored by Justice Farah Jamshed, the bench ruled that the respondents including Peshawar deputy commissioner, AIG traffic police and director general of PDA were jointly responsible for composite negligence in that matter.

“They are, therefore, directed to ensure that all roadblocks, barricades and concrete slabs placed on roads of Peshawar are made fully visible through striking red and yellow colours with reflective paint or tapes for night-time visibility,” the bench ordered.

It further directed: “The respondents shall be further responsible to ensure maintenance of such barricades in proper condition, particularly after adverse weather conditions or traffic dislocation, and shall carry out periodic inspections.”

Advocate Mehwish Muhib Kakakhel appeared for the petitioner and said that numerous road barriers and concrete blocks were randomly placed on busy roads in Peshawar without proper warning signs or pavement markings.

She stated that as a result of such negligence, the petitioner himself suffered a road accident near Governor’s House, when his car collided with a concrete slab placed in the middle of the road, resulting in injuries to both the petitioner and his eight-year-old son and also led to damage to his car.

She said that numerous blocks and barriers were randomly placed on busy roads including Sher Suri Road, Kohat Road and Ring Road etc without proper warning signs, yellow paint or streetlights to alert motorists.

Ms Kakakhel said that many accidents had occurred due to damaged speed bumps, speed breakers, unpainted curbs and blocks etc.

The bench overruled the plea advanced by the respondents that the petitioner himself was guilty of contributory negligence. “The accident was not occasioned by reckless driving rather by undisputed fact that a concrete slab was placed without any cautionary measures in the middle of a public road,” the bench observed.

It said that in such circumstances, liability attached to the civic agencies for their failure to ensure reasonable safety of commuting public.

“It is well settled that placement of barricades may be a legitimate tool for traffic regulation and security measures. However, when such barricades are left unmarked, without reflective paint, warning signage or adequate lighting, they create unforeseen hazards that are inherently dangerous to road users. Such an omission, attributable to public authorities fall squarely within the domain of ‘negligence’ and ‘duty of care’ within the framework of law of torts,” the bench ruled.

It observed: “Besides, the doctrine of composite negligence is also fully attracted in this case. Where two or more public authorities collectively fail to perform their statutory duties, and such failure cause injury to a citizen, each is jointly and severally responsible for damage.”

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025