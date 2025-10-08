‘Made in KP’ initiative to promote youth entrepreneurship: SCCI

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has planned to launch a landmark initiative “Made in KP” to promote e-commerce, youth entrepreneurship and startups businesses.

This was revealed by the SCCI president, Junaid Altaf, while speaking to participants of the 31st Specialised Training Programme (STP) of various government departments of the Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD) Islamabad here at the chamber house on Tuesday.

The 10-member delegation of the senior officers from various departments was spearheaded by the PITAD director, Qaddafi Rind.

The meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Muhammad Nadeem, vice president Sabir Ahmad Bangash, former presidents Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Fazal Moqeem Khan, members of the chamber’s executive committee Adnan Nasir, Gul Zaman, Ishfaq Ahmad, Saifullah Khan and Mujeebur Rehman, former VP SCCI Shuja Muhammad and WCCIP president Qurtul Ain, SVP Zaara Imtiaz, traders and industrialists.

A multimedia presentation highlighted the key-role of SCCI in promotion of commercial and trade activities, and protection of business community rights, future initiatives and investment opportunities in KP’s rich-natural resources and other major developments for economic and business growth.

Describing that the rich oil, gas, minerals, pharma, honey furniture, gems/jewelry are major strengths of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and vast opportunities are available for investment in these areas, SCCI president remarked.

He also highlighted weaknesses, policies drawbacks, cost of doing business and irritants that were hindering business and trade activities in KP.

Junaid Altaf said KP was far away from seaport, calling it a major disadvantage for the businesspeople who were completely dependent on trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic countries.

He stressed the need for special attention to the KP as this region was lagging behind in all fields as compared with other provinces of the country.

The SCCI chief said despite all odds and impediments, the province had great advantage due to close proximity with Afghanistan and other regional countries.

He asked for removal of hurdles to enhance bilateral trade with Afghanistan and transit trade with CAR states.

Mr Altaf emphasised the need for reshaping policies and trade facilitation initiatives on emergent basis.

He called upon the officers and policymakers to consider the ground realities of KP during formation of the economic policies.

The chamber president urged the relevant officials to play the role as facilitators instead of regulators.

He called for designing a decade-long ‘Aasaan Karoobar’ policy for promotion of e-commerce, young entrepreneurship and startup businesses.

The SCCI is taking proactive measures for promotion of business and trade activities, Mr Altaf said while responding to various queries of the participants.

He said the KP people and youth were highly talented and skillful but they needed government patronage and assistance from the relevant institutions to halt the rapid brain drain from the country.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025