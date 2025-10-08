Kukikhels want revival of agriculture sector in Rajgal

KHYBER: Scores of Kukikhel families, who have returned to most parts of Rajgal in Tirah Valley, have emphasised that the recently announced development package for terrorism-hit areas should focus on reviving the region’s agriculture sector.

Talking to Dawn, they said that no money was allocated for revival of farming activities in these areas despite the fact that the returning people heavily relied on agriculture for their livelihoods.

Habibullah Maniyakhel of Pakdara village said that most of their farmlands had turned barren during their decade-long displacement as all the irrigation channels had been damaged.

He said that the development package focused on rebuilding roads, health units and schools, ‘ignoring’ the agriculture sector.

“The families having returned to their areas are in urgent need of financial resources to revive farming,” he said.

Abdur Rehman, a farmer from Bagh Kali area, told Dawn that the region would produce best quality apples, apricot, persimmon along with a variety of vegetables and walnuts. He said that while most walnut trees had lost productivity, apple and apricot orchards had vanished due to harsh weather conditions and lack of maintenance during their decade-long absence.

He said that there was a dire need of turning the barren lands into cultivable farmlands alongside repair of the damaged irrigation channels and revival of the natural springs, which were a source of clean drinking water for the locals.

The farmer accused the elected representatives of diverting development funds to areas inhabited by Bara tribes at the expense of Kukikhel-populated areas of Rajgal.

Meanwhile, sources in Jamrud said that nearly 70 per cent of the displaced Kukikhel families had returned to Mehraban Kalay, Sra Waila, Sur Kas, Wachay Wanay, Bagh, Baragadd, Urrai, Barrai, Pakdara, Ghakhi and Dwa Thoye areas since 2023.

They said the region had huge potential in producing fine quality fruits and vegetables, while the walnut produce could be multiplied if proper attention was paid to agriculture development.

