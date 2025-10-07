E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Spotify now integrated into ChatGPT, turning prompts into personalised playlists

Dawn.com Published October 7, 2025
Image showing a pair of headphones and a mobile phone against a Spotify background. — Reuters
Image showing a pair of headphones and a mobile phone against a Spotify background. — Reuters

Spotify has integrated with ChatGPT, allowing users to receive personalised music recommendations directly within their chats, the company announced on Tuesday.

This fresh integration is now live in English across 145 countries on ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro accounts, on both web and mobile (iOS and Android), allowing free and premium Spotify users to discover and enjoy music through conversation, a press release from the company said.

“Spotify users can now connect their accounts to ChatGPT and get tailored recommendations, request playlists by mood, genre, or artist, and tap to listen directly in the Spotify app,” the release added.

“Already available across more than 2,000 devices, including cars, TVs, and smart home systems, Spotify has always aimed to be everywhere you listen and watch.”

The company said the integration will make music discovery part of everyday conversations, helping users find new songs or revisit old favourites through simple prompts. It added that the feature also offers artists another way to reach listeners.

“Spotify’s vision has always been to be everywhere you are,” noted Sten Garmark, SVP, Global Head of Consumer Experience. “By bringing Spotify into ChatGPT, we’re creating a powerful new way for fans to connect with the artists and creators they love conversationally, whenever inspiration strikes,” he added.

According to the release, artists’ and creators’ work will remain protected throughout the experience. “Spotify will not share any music, podcasts, or other audio or video content from its platform with OpenAI for training purposes.”

Spotify officially launched in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka on February 23, 2021.

