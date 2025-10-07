Will the Afghan Taliban Let US Return to Afghanistan? | Dawn News English

Updated 07 Oct, 2025
UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
07 Oct, 2025
IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
07 Oct, 2025
THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...
Updated 06 Oct, 2025
India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
06 Oct, 2025
COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
06 Oct, 2025
EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...