E-Paper | October 07, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Rights report adopted

From the Newspaper Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:37am

KARACHI: The first pillar of the future constitution of Pakistan was raised last night [Oct 6] by the Constituent Assembly when, amidst loud applause from all sections of the House, it unanimously adopted the report of the Fundamental Rights Committee. The Assembly decided to put on the list of the Fundamental Rights of citizens of Pakistan a provision against the practice of untouchability and making it punishable by law. The Committee had only recommended that the declaration that the practice of untouchability was unlawful should be the directive principle of State policy.

The Secretary of the Congress Group, Professor Rajkumar Chakrawarty, in a speech punctuated with cheers, declared that after the passage of the report “the minorities in Pakistan had nothing to fear”. He characterised the adoption of the report as “a very good beginning” and declared “Now our basis is solid”.

In a brief winding-up speech, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan referred to Prof Chakrawarty’s speech, and said: “We are happy to find that we have succeeded in discharging our duty honestly and sincerely. It gives us the greatest satisfaction.”

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...
More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...