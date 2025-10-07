From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Rights report adopted

KARACHI: The first pillar of the future constitution of Pakistan was raised last night [Oct 6] by the Constituent Assembly when, amidst loud applause from all sections of the House, it unanimously adopted the report of the Fundamental Rights Committee. The Assembly decided to put on the list of the Fundamental Rights of citizens of Pakistan a provision against the practice of untouchability and making it punishable by law. The Committee had only recommended that the declaration that the practice of untouchability was unlawful should be the directive principle of State policy.

The Secretary of the Congress Group, Professor Rajkumar Chakrawarty, in a speech punctuated with cheers, declared that after the passage of the report “the minorities in Pakistan had nothing to fear”. He characterised the adoption of the report as “a very good beginning” and declared “Now our basis is solid”.

In a brief winding-up speech, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan referred to Prof Chakrawarty’s speech, and said: “We are happy to find that we have succeeded in discharging our duty honestly and sincerely. It gives us the greatest satisfaction.”

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025