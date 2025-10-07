E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Serious misconception

Published October 7, 2025

IN Pakistan’s academic culture, taking a gap year is often viewed as a sign of failure or lack of direction. Students who pause their academic journey — whether to prepare for entrance exams, focus on mental wellbeing, or explore career paths — frequently face judgment from peers, relatives and even educational institutions. This mindset is outdated and harmful. Around the world, gap years are recognised as a valuable time for growth, reflection and real-world experience. Students return with renewed focus, maturity and often a clearer sense of purpose.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, we shame such students instead of supporting them. Many are forced into programmes they have no interest in, simply to stay on track and avoid social criticism.

This leads to low motivation, mental exhaustion and often a dropout. What is worse is that very few universities or schools offer any counselling or career guidance to those considering a gap year. The emotional toll of feeling left behind is made heavier by the lack of institutional support. The pressure to follow a rigid timeline, graduate by a certain age, secure a job by another age-related deadline often leads students to make rushed, uninformed decisions. A thoughtfully spent gap year can prevent such missteps.

Across the world, students use gap years for internships, volunteering or skill-building. In Pakistan, students are met with judgment, not guidance. Some universities even penalise students who apply a year later. Our educational institutions should adopt a more flexible approach and stop penalising gap-year applicants.

Career counsellors should guide students and families to view time off as an opportunity, not a setback. Success is not defined by speed; it is defined by direction. Let us shift the narrative: taking a gap year is not falling behind; it is choosing to move forward with clarity.

Aeisha Siddiqa Tayyab
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

