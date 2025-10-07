E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Societal expectations

TWO teenagers recently ended their lives after their matriculation result in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). One of the two had secured 1,010 marks out of 1,200, indicating merit. Why would such students take their own life? The answer is simple: the burden of expectations. We live in a society where students are expected to perform beyond human capabilities. They must do wonders in their lives. They should secure top positions in examinations, thrive in their professions, and defy every notion of failure.

History tells us failure is the stepping stone to success. As Thomas A. Edison after failing repeatedly in his endeavour said: “I have not failed. I have just found 1,000 ways that do not work.” Failure makes you rethink your strategy, and pumps renewed passion and vigour. Failure brings out the beauty of success.

However, it is a taboo in our society. The irony is that the two teenagers who killed themselves had not even failed. They might have been expected to shock society with their ‘unbelievable’ marks. Unfortunately, they ended up shocking us with their death.

When our students fail to meet the unfair expectations of society, they consider themselves a failure. It is heart-wrenching to note that the primary responsibility in such cases rests with the parents.

There is no point putting unfair pressure of hopes and expectations on their children, but they do, and they do it out of their love for their children. Their intention is not under debate; their action is.

Muhammad Ilyas
Zhob

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

