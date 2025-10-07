Marching backwards

DATA suggests that the world spent $2,718 billion on military affairs in 2024 — the highest ever recorded in history. The same year, the United Nations sought to raise $48.7 billion to feed, protect and house about 190 million people in crisis. This appeal went unmet as the UN received only 18 per cent of the target amount.

It is as if humanity has learned nothing from the two devastating world wars that devoured millions of lives, leaving continents in ruins. We should have remembered the horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Wars should not have visited humanity ever again. These chilling episodes should have ended our appetite for war and hegemony. But we are not willing to learn from history. War lords keep the cauldron on boil.

The peace dividend that the end of World War II promised has evaporated. The institutions created in 1945 to protect humankind, including the UN, have been bent by the strong, silenced by the un-democratic and arbitrary veto, and side-lined by power politics. We are marching towards the primitive doctrine of might is right. It is high time we reversed course.

Qamer Soomro

Shikarpur

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025