Published October 7, 2025

CHIKUNGUNYA SPREAD: At least 7,000 cases of chikungunya have been reported in southern China’s Foshan city. This soaring number of cases has alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to take exhaustive measures to prevent this epidemic from escalating into a future pandemic. This mosquito-borne virus started in Guangdong province due to high humidity and heavy rainfall. Pakistan’s northern regions are facing similar weather challenges and this virus could add to the woes of flood-affected people. Since the future of chikungunya vaccine is still nebulous, the government should adopt robust precautions in this regard.

Zubaria Aslam Khan
Karachi

UTILITY SERVICES: Wahi Pandhi, a union council (UC) in Dadu district, has been constantly ignored by the local administration. It has no proper sanitation, waste disposal, road maintenance, street-lighting and clean water supply. Moreover, some of the senior UC officials are implicated in corruption cases. Despite sufficient budget at UC’s disposal, the plight of the city has remained unchanged. The relevant authorities must direct the UC to utilise its budget with due diligence.

Fahad Ali Rustamani
Hyderabad

LESSON LEARNT: This refers to the story ‘A lesson learnt’ (YW, Sep 20), which highlighted the importance of a balanced diet. The story was a timely reminder that a balanced diet could make us healthy and active, and help us perform well and do our best in academic and extracurricular activities. A poor diet contri-butes only to laziness. We should all avoid junk food and focus on nutritious meals to stay fresh, active and healthy.

Ayesha Bashir
Turbat

BROKEN ROADS: The poor condition of the roads in Turbat is troubling. The roads are damaged to the extent that they are no longer safe for vehicles to pass. Hardly a day goes by without an accident. The authorities concerned must repair the roads and address the garbage issue.

Maryam Sajjad
Turbat

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

