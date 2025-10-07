E-Paper | October 07, 2025

192 adulterated milk-producing networks caught

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:27am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has caught some 192 adulterated milk-producing networks in 25 districts of the province during the current year.

This was informed at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Price Control Department Secretary Dr Kiran Khurshid regarding the campaign against substandard milk and meat.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Asim Javed briefed the meeting about the recent crackdown and the performance during the current year.

It was informed that in 25 districts of Punjab, 192 adulterated milk-producing networks were caught, and cases were registered against 691 individuals involved in selling substandard milk and meat.

In case of complaints regarding illegal facilitation or corruption, Dr Khurshid said strict legal action must be ensured against the officer concerned.

She directed that the operational teams in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan, as well as the laboratories, should have their capacity enhanced. She instructed that hotels and restaurants be inspected on a monthly basis. She emphasised that public service messages should be broadcast to help identify substandard milk and combat fake labelling.

Moreover, for public convenience, she said, free milk testing facilities should be provided at prominent points in various areas of the city.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

