Punjab on alert as water level rises in major rivers

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday issued a warning about a significant rise in water levels across major rivers due to heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas.

The authority issued an alert stating that the Jhelum is expected to experience increased water flow, with a possibility of a “medium-level flood” in the Mangla upstream area within the next 24 hours. Similarly, a “low-level flood” is anticipated at the Ganda Singhwala site on the Sutlej.

“The water flow in the Sutlej and Ravi depends on the release from Indian reservoirs,” a PDMA spokesperson stated, highlighting the trans-boundary nature of the threat.

In response to the developing situation, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia issued directions to all commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain on high alert. “Alerts have been issued to the departments of health, irrigation, communication and works, local government and livestock.”

DG Kathia confirmed the rise in water level, indicating a full-scale mobilisation of provincial resources. “There are concerns of increased flow in the rivers of Punjab and their associated streams due to the rains.”

Meanwhile, the difficulties faced by the flood-affected families in tehsils including Jalalpur Pirwala, Shujaabad, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Alipur increased due to heavy rains.

Many displaced families were taking shelter on higher ground or in makeshift camps, lacking adequate food, clean drinking water, and medical supplies. “We were moved from our tents near the riverbank, but now we are crammed in a government school building. There is not enough food or medicine for the children,” said Muhammad Boota, a resident of a flood-hit village in Jalalpur Pirwala.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu visited various parts of the city during the heavy downpour and reviewed the drainage system in detail.

He directed all assistant commissioners to be present in the field in their respective tehsils and monitor the drainage work. The district administration teams were also active in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala, where the assistant commissioners personally visited the sites and guided the staff.

Meanwhile, in Jalalpur Pirwala, due to the rainfall and potential flood situation, the process of relocating affected people from tents to safe buildings was initiated.

Mr Sindhu said the district administration was carrying measures to utilise all resources to provide immediate relief to the citizens.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025