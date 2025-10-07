Firing at Panchayat leaves one dead, six injured

SAHIWAL: A commission agent was killed and six others sustained serious injuries when armed assailants opened fire at a Panchayat (local jury) in village 53/5-L, Sahiwal tehsil.

Yousafwala police registered a murder case against nine suspects under sections 302, 324, 148, and 149 of the PPC on a complaint filed by Sarwar.

District Police Officer Rana Tahir confirmed that three of the accused had been arrested.

According to initial reports, a longstanding rivalry was simmering between Sarwar and Saleem Hyder.

Sarwar had earlier lodged a complaint alleging that a young member of the Hyder group, Qasim, had engaged in indecent behaviour while passing by their homes. In response, Sarwar convened a Panchayat to address the issue on Saturday evening. While the Panchayat proceedings were underway, Saleem, accompanied by Sajawal, Tanveer, Kharoo, Qasim, and Nadir Ali, allegedly stormed the gathering with firearms and began indiscriminate firing. As a result, Hanif, Usman, Abdul Ghaffar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Saleem Ramzan, Muhammad Yasin, and Islamdin sustained critical injuries. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The injured were rushed to a hospital but Hanif succumbed to his injuries.

Sources indicate that three of the injured remained in a critical condition. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

