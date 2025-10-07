Judges from minorities: LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition seeking appointment of judges from minority communities to the higher judiciary.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Advocate Naseeb Masih, who contended that the federal government had allocated a five per cent quota for minorities in 2009, but no judges from minority communities had been appointed to the superior courts.

The petitioner stated that the failure violates Articles 27 and 36 of the Constitution, which ensure the protection and representation of minorities.

He argued that a separate merit criterion should be introduced for the appointment of judges from minority communities to guarantee their representation in the judiciary.

He further submitted that minority candidates are excluded from the list if they do not qualify under the general merit system, which amounts to discriminatory treatment.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the government to ensure the appointment of judges from minority communities to the higher judiciary in order to uphold constitutional and human rights principles.

After hearing the initial arguments, the chief justice reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the petition.

She observed that the court would determine whether it had the jurisdiction to hear such matters.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025