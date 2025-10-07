Humayun Farshori dies

LAHORE: Humayun Farshori, a distinguished member of the First Common of the Civil Services of Pakistan (DMG / PAS), died here in Lahore on early Monday morning.

Farshori was a highly-respected civil servant, remembered for his exceptional integrity, intellect, and humility. His life was an inspiring example of selfless service to the nation and to all those who had the privilege of knowing him. He served first 20 years in Government of Sindh and later served in Punjab for more than 15 years, retired and settled in Lahore. His funeral prayers were offered after Asr prayers at Masjid Chowk, Main Mosque, DHA Phase 1, Lahore.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025